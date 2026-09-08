Please note the following medication delivery timelines of our courier (delivery days may differ based on U.S. and Philippines public holidays):

Metro Manila: 2-3 days

Luzon: 2-5 days

Visayas: 3-7 days

Mindanao: 5-7 days

We encourage all Veterans to consider these timelines when requesting refills for their medications.

Medication Refill Request Options

Veterans may request medication refills using any of the following options:

VA Manila Pharmacy Refill Lines: Phone: (02) 8550-3888 (Option 2, then Option 1) For PLDT subscribers (toll-free): 1-800-1888-5252 For Smart and Globe subscribers (toll-free): #MYVA (#6982)

MyHealtheVet Online Portal:

Refills may also be requested directly through the MyHealtheVet Online Portal.

Important Information Regarding Perishable Medications

At this time, Manila VA OPC may be unable to mail perishable medications (such as certain insulins or refrigerated medications) to certain areas not serviceable by our courier. Veterans are encouraged to contact the Mania VA OPC Pharmacy to confirm if their delivery address is eligible for perishable shipments.

If delivery of perishable medications to your area is not possible, Veterans may purchase these medications locally from community pharmacies. Those with eligible service-connected conditions may apply for reimbursement through the Foreign Medical Program.

If you have any questions or require further assistance, please contact the Manila VA OPC Pharmacy directly.