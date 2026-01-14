Prior to this role, from March 2024 to January 2026, he served as an Executive Assistant (EA) for the Deputy Under Secretary for Health and from April 2021 to March 2024, he served as EA to the Assistant Under Secretary for Health, Office of Integrated Veteran Care (IVC) (previously known as Office of Community Care).

Before joining Central Office, Mr. Szymanek served in multiple roles at VISN 21 Network Office, including Health Systems Specialist/EA to the Deputy Network Director, VISN 21 Patient Advocate/Veteran Experience Program Officer, VISN 21 LGBT Veteran Care Coordinator Lead, and others. Prior to his work at VISN 21, Mr. Szymanek worked at VA Greater Los Angeles (GLA) Healthcare System as a Program Specialist for the Associate Chief of Staff for Education as well as the Administrative Officer for the Associate Chief of Nursing Services for the Ambulatory Care Service.

Mr. Szymanek has served on various federal agency committees in roles such as lead or chair. He has received his M.A. in Asian American Studies from the University of California, Los Angeles, where his graduate thesis addressed the implications of No Child Left Behind on Asian American Community Based Organizations in Uptown Chicago. He received his B.A. in International Studies and B.S. in Anthropology from Loyola University Chicago.