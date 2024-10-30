About Manila VA Clinic

As of March 15, 2021, the Manila VA Outpatient Clinic is providing limited, in-person medical appointments, with the focus on completing specialty care services (Audiology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Ear/Nose/Throat (ENT), Pulmonology, and Ophthalmology) in-person. The Outpatient Clinic continues to provide most primary care and mental health services via telephone appointments. Veterans with scheduled appointments should expect a reminder phone call approximately one week before to confirm your appointment and will be advised at that time if their appointment is an in-person or telephone-based appointment.

The Manila VA Outpatient Clinic is not currently allowing walk-in appointments. Veterans who do not have a scheduled face-to-face appointment should not travel to the Outpatient Clinic. Please contact your health care team by telephone or by Secure Message within MyHealtheVet. VA Manila is enforcing this policy to limit the number of Veterans arriving daily and to ensure the clinic has enough waiting area space to allow for social distancing within the clinic.

Manila VA Outpatient Clinic continues to provide needed pharmacy services to Veterans. Most Veterans in Metro Manila can expect to receive their medications ordered by phone or online within 2 days, Luzon in 5 days, Visayas in 8-10 days, and within 10-14 days in Mindanao. Please keep these revised timelines in mind as you refill medications. Veterans can request medication refills by using VA Manila’s Automated Pharmacy Refill Line (#6982, Option 8) or through the MyHealtheVet Online Portal. Currently, the Outpatient Clinic is not able to mail perishable medication shipments due to restrictions with our shipping vendor. This includes some insulins and other refrigerated medications. Veterans should purchase these medications locally from community sources, and would be eligible for reimbursement by the Foreign Medical Program if for a service-connected condition.

Veterans with questions may contact the VA Manila Patient Advocate at +63 (02) 8396-3716.

