Billing and insurance

You can pay your Manila VA Clinic bill online, by phone, mail, or in person.

Questions about copay balance

For questions about the copay balance of your VA health care bill, call us toll free at the number below. You won't need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventative tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.

Phone

+63 (02) 8550-3888

Hours

Pay online, by phone, or mail

Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.

Pay online, by phone, or by mail

Pay in person

To pay your copay bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office.

Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.

Private and other health insurance

If you have another form of health coverage—like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer—please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.

Learn how VA health care works with other health insurance

  • Review copay rates for outpatient care, hospital stays, medications, and other health services.

  • If you’re struggling to pay your copays, learn how to request a repayment plan, debt relief, or copay exemption.

  • Find out how to file a dispute If you disagree with the charges or amounts on your bill.

  • Update your address and other information in your VA.gov profile. This will update your information across several VA benefits and services.

