Mental health care
Manila VA Outpatient Clinic operates a comprehensive mental health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Care we provide at Manila VA Outpatient Clinic
The Behavioral Health Department offers outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being, including Psychiatry and Psychology services.
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.