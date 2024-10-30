Mental health care

Care we provide at Manila VA Outpatient Clinic

The Behavioral Health Department offers outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being, including Psychiatry and Psychology services.

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.