Skip to Content

Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself — or you know a Veteran who’s considering this — we can help. Our Manila VA Outpatient Clinic suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with a care coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

  • VA resources to help Veterans in crisis, including warning signs and tips for talking to children about family members' crises.

  • VA Pacific Islands is a center for excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to access depression health services through VA.

  • Find out how to access PTSD health services through VA.

  • The foundation provides mental health resources for people struggling with thoughts of suicide. They also offer supportive educational tools for concerned family, friends and peers.

Last updated: