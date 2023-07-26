Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veteran PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair

info graphic for event

When:

Sat. Aug 5, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Murphysboro High School

50 Blackwood Dr

Murphysboro, IL

Cost:

Free

The Marion VA Health Care System and VFW District 15 will host a PACT ACT Town Hall at the Murphysboro High School on Saturday Aug 5th from 11:00 – 3:00. Veterans, family members and caregivers can learn more about this new law and how it impacts all Veterans. Marion VA Executive Director Zach Sage will be the key speaker along with staff from the VA Regional Office based out of St. Louis and multiple program staff from the Marion VA Health Care System and Owensboro VA Clinic.

See more events

Last updated: