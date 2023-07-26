Veteran PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair

The Marion VA Health Care System and VFW District 15 will host a PACT ACT Town Hall at the Murphysboro High School on Saturday Aug 5th from 11:00 – 3:00. Veterans, family members and caregivers can learn more about this new law and how it impacts all Veterans. Marion VA Executive Director Zach Sage will be the key speaker along with staff from the VA Regional Office based out of St. Louis and multiple program staff from the Marion VA Health Care System and Owensboro VA Clinic.