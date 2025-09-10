Owensboro Veterans Resource Fair Stand Down

All veterans, Active Duty, Retired Military, National Guard, Reservists and Military families are invited to attend. No reservations required. DD214s only required to enroll in VA Healthcare.

Vendors representing educational, employment, financial, health and service-related resources will be available.

Free Haircuts, Door Prizes, and Refreshments

For more information, contact

Jasmin Ross, RSVP Coordinator at 270-683-1589 or

Meredith Young Program Director at 270-852-6502