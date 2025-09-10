Skip to Content

Owensboro Veterans Resource Fair Stand Down

info graphic for stand down in owensboro

When:

No event data

Where:

National Guard Armory

1700 W 5th St

Owensboro, KY

Cost:

Free

All veterans, Active Duty, Retired Military, National Guard, Reservists and Military families are invited to attend. No reservations required. DD214s only required to enroll in VA Healthcare.

Vendors representing educational, employment, financial, health and service-related resources will be available.

Free Haircuts, Door Prizes, and Refreshments

For more information, contact
Jasmin Ross, RSVP Coordinator at 270-683-1589 or
Meredith Young Program Director at 270-852-6502

