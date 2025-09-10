Owensboro Veterans Resource Fair Stand Down
When:
No event data
Where:
National Guard Armory
1700 W 5th St
Owensboro, KY
Cost:
Free
All veterans, Active Duty, Retired Military, National Guard, Reservists and Military families are invited to attend. No reservations required. DD214s only required to enroll in VA Healthcare.
Vendors representing educational, employment, financial, health and service-related resources will be available.
Free Haircuts, Door Prizes, and Refreshments
For more information, contact
Jasmin Ross, RSVP Coordinator at 270-683-1589 or
Meredith Young Program Director at 270-852-6502