Marion VA Women Veteran Symposium

To register for this event please call Option 3 to speak with the Women Veteran Program Manager. All voice mails will be returned as soon as possible. Please clearly state your name and contact number.

The Marion VA HCS is excited to host the Veteran, Valor, and Voice 2026 Women Veteran Symposium on Friday, October 23, 2026! This event is open to all women Veterans, regardless of enrollment/eligibility status. Registration is strongly encouraged to allow adequate planning for meals and seating arrangements.

REGISTER - To register for this event please call Option 3 to speak with the Women Veteran Program Manager. All voice mails will be returned as soon as possible. Please clearly state your name and contact number.

What to Expect? Participants will enjoy a day full of inspiring and interactive events including:

A panel discussion where you can communicate directly with VA leadership, women’s health experts, and fellow female Veterans

A diverse selection of breakout sessions will allow you to focus on topics that fit your needs and interests

Lunch will be provided at no cost to female Veterans

Dr. Antoinette “Tonie” Stewart - US Army Brigade Chaplain, published author, and renowned speaker – will inspire and captivate all through her profound ability to share her message and connect with the audience

Local VA, Veteran-affiliated, and community organizations will be on site to provide information, answer questions, and create awareness of the many services available to Veterans

Prizes and giveaways!

Much more!

Follow our Marion VA Facebook and the Marion VA website for updates!

Transportation: Limited transportation is available from the Marion VA main campus courtesy of the local DAV/CDCE. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Although the WVP cannot directly arrange carpooling, we will work with local Veteran organizations to promote this event. Participants are encouraged to connect with Veterans within those organizations to assess availability options.

Enjoy Fall at Rend Lake!! In addition to the conference, participants may enjoy the amenities the Rend Lake area has to offer, such as camping or lodging (including lakefront), boating/kayaking (local rentals available), biking/hiking trails, fishing, and local dining!