Veteran Town Hall Live on Facebook

This Monday December 13th at 3:00 CST, the Marion VA will host a Veteran’s Town Hall live on their Facebook page. Veterans will have the opportunity meet the Interim Director, Dr. Patricia Hendrickson. Dr. Hendrickson is currently leading the Marion VA as they recruit a permanent director to replace Jo-Ann Ginsberg who is now at the Louisville, KY VA Medical Center.

Veterans will not be able to discuss personal concerns related to their health care at the town hall due to Federal Privacy Laws. Please visit the Events section of the Marion Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MarionVA