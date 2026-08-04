Health services

Cardiology Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Marion health care We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include: Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects

Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure

Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement

Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound

Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)

COVID-19 vaccines Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19 We offer COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans enrolled in VA health care. This includes Veterans who live or travel outside of the U.S. and are eligible for the VA Foreign Medical Program. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Marion health care COVID-19 vaccines are available at all points of care to include Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs)

Dental/oral surgery Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Marion health care If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like: Routine exams and teeth cleaning

Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns

Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening

Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants

Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care

Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness

Dermatology Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Marion health care We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include: Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions like skin cancer and rashes

Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, like psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal illnesses

Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions.

Referrals for complex conditions

Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions

Diabetes care Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2 We offer treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes. We work with you, your family and caregivers to help you live a healthier life through treatment, monitoring, diet and education. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Marion health care We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, like: Self-management, education, and support classes

Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training

Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice, and cooking classes

Gastroenterology Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer treatment and procedures (endoscopy, colonoscopy) for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas, including acid reflux, inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, irritable bowel syndrome, and pancreatitis. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Marion health care We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like: Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system

Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases

Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working

Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system

24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux

Hematology/oncology If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Marion health care We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include: Chemotherapy

Blood and platelet transfusions

Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood

Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer

Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services

Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells

Infectious disease We evaluate and treat Veterans with infections including hepatitis, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Marion health care We test for, evaluate, and treat many infectious diseases. We offer: Testing and screening for hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases

Prevention strategies and treatment

Compassionate care and counseling for people who are living with infectious diseases

Laboratory and pathology We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions. Available at these locations





















Care we provide at VA Marion health care Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include: Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management

Testing for infectious diseases

Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)

Autopsy services

MOVE! weight management Common conditions: overweight, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure We offer easy-to-follow weight management plans backed by the latest science. Our experts can help you reduce health risks, prevent or reverse some diseases and live a better—and even longer—life. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Marion health care MOVE! is a weight-management program designed to help you live a longer, healthier life. With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can eat a healthier diet, get more exercise, reduce your health risks, and improve your quality of life. The MOVE! program offers: Weight-loss support groups to help you lose weight and keep it off

Healthy eating tips and cooking classes

Behavioral change strategies to help you live a healthier lifestyle Learn more about MOVE!

Neurology Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Marion health care We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as: Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)

Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis

Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases

Other neurological conditions

Nutrition, food, and dietary care Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible. Available at these locations



Care we provide at VA Marion health care Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as: Cardiovascular and heart health

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)

Eating disorders and digestive health

Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition

Weight management

Ophthalmology Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Marion health care We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include: Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions

Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems

Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis

Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)

Optometry Common conditions: General eye health, low vision, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, macular degeneration Our optometrists offer you comprehensive eye exams, preventive vision care, and treatment for conditions like diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. We provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices. We also provide low-vision rehab services for Veterans with vision loss or brain injuries. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Marion health care Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like: Vision services and eye exams

Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye

Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication

Special eye exams for diabetic patients

Otolaryngology Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors We provide a full range of care for Veterans who have problems that affect their ears, sinuses, adenoids, tonsils and thyroid. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Marion health care We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like: Nasal and sinus problems

Obstructive sleep apnea

Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions

Voice and swallowing disorders

Pain management If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Marion health care Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include: Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication

Prescribing and supervising your use of medications

Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain

Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies

Podiatry Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Marion health care After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include: Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints

Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments

Injections to reduce pain and swelling

Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement

Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation

Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)

Pulmonary medicine Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Marion health care If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like: Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better

Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity

Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy

Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem

Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas

Rehabilitation and extended care We provide medical care and rehabilitation services to Veterans in our Community Living Center and in their homes. Services include home-based primary care, medical foster home support, and hospice and palliative care. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Marion health care We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include: 24/7 nursing and medical care

Physical therapy

Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine

Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses

Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness

To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support. Learn more about VA long-term care

Spinal cord injuries and disorders If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life. Available at these locations Care we provide at VA Marion health care VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries. Pressure ulcers

Pneumonia

Blood clots

Bladder and sexual issues

Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems

Sexual issues Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system

Surgery If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Marion health care We provide a wide range of surgical services, like: General surgery

Anesthesia

Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)

Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)

Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)

Organ and tissue transplants

Urology Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system. Available at these locations

Care we provide at VA Marion health care We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect: Kidneys

Bladder

Ureter and urethra

Male reproductive organs