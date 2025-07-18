Marion & St. Louis VA to host Veteran Resource Fair at Du Quoin Fairgrounds

PRESS RELEASE

July 18, 2025

Marion, IL - Marion & St. Louis VA Health Care Systems to host joint Veteran Resource Fair July 25th at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds 2nd Heat Annex.

Marion, IL —Zach Sage, Executive Director of the Marion VA Health Care System, invites all Veterans, family members, and caregivers to a Veteran Resource Fair. The event will take place Wednesday July 25th from 11:00 – 2:00 at the 2nd Heat Annex on the Du Quoin State Fair Grounds.

This is in partnership with the St. Louis VA. There will also be local Veteran Service Organizations, the Regional VA Benefits office from St. Louis, the National Cemetery Agency and other Veteran focused agencies.

