Marion VA Health Care System announces new Executive Director, Mr. Fred Roché .

PRESS RELEASE

August 3, 2026

Marion, IL - The Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce that Mr. Fred Roché has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the Marion VA Health Care System.

“We are excited that Mr. Roché will become the new Executive Director/CEO at the Marion VA Medical Center, Marion, Illinois,” said Dr. Ahmad Batrash, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 15) Interim Network Director. “His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the health care system, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve.”

He was previously appointed as the Associate Director of Operations at the Marion VA Health Care System effective May 22, 2022. He previously served as the Administrator for the Wake County VA Outpatient Clinic and Interim Assistant Director for the Durham VA Health Care System. He began his VA career as a Graduate Healthcare Administration Training Program (GHATP) Administrative Resident at the VA Illiana Healthcare System, Danville, Illinois in June 1996. Over the course of his career, he has been an Administrative Officer for a VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Peoria, Illinois, Chief Purchased Care (Care in the Community) in Columbus, Ohio, Executive Assistant to the Medical Center Director and Systems Redesign Program Manager at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care System, North Chicago, Illinois, Assistant Chief Health Administration in Louisville, Kentucky and Administrator of the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health Care System which included the Wilmington VA Health Care Center and Jacksonville and Brunswick County Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Southeast North Carolina as well as a detail as the Acting Associate Director for Operations at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC.

Mr. Roché received his master’s degree in health administration from Indiana University in 1997. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He is a graduate of the Leadership VA, Class of 2019.

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