PRESS RELEASE

March 6, 2026

Marion, IL - Marion VA Health Care System earns Joint Commission Accreditation for Hospital, Home Care, Behavioral Health, and Human Services following recent survey.

Marion, Il, March 6, 2026 – The Marion VA Health Care System has earned Hospital, Home Care, and Behavioral Health and Human Services Accreditation from Joint Commission, an independent, evidence-based standards setting organization that sets the benchmark for safe, high-quality patient care through healthcare accreditation. This accomplishment formally recognizes Marion VA’s ongoing commitment to meeting rigorous standards and delivering the safest, highest-quality care to Veterans.

The Marion VA underwent an unannounced survey in early December 2025. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission surveyors assessed compliance across key areas such as emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention, leadership, medication management, and performance improvement.

Joint Commission surveyors conducted on-site observations and interviews to identify performance strengths and opportunities for continued improvement. With decades of expertise and a data-driven accreditation process, Joint Commission helps ensure healthcare organizations adhere to leading quality and safety practices, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and commitment to better patient care.

“Joint Commission congratulates the Marion VA Health Care System for achieving accreditation by demonstrating its focus on delivering safe and effective care of the highest quality and value,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, Joint Commission. “Through the accreditation process, we worked closely with the Marion VA to enable and affirm the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety. Together, we are elevating care for all patients, and we appreciate the Marion VA’s collaboration throughout this process.”

“We are grateful for the trust Veterans and their families place in us, and this re-accreditation strengthens our resolve to ensure every Veteran receives the excellent care they have earned through their service,” said Zachary Sage, Executive Director of the Marion VA Health Care System.

