PRESS RELEASE

April 24, 2025

Marion , IL — Marion VA Health Care System earns top honors in Patient Experience Trust Scores leading into Patient Experience Week.

Marion, IL — Patient Experience Week is celebrated the week of April 28th - May 2nd. As we approach this patient focused event, the Marion VA Health Care System is proud to announce that we have reached milestone Trust Scores from our Patient Experience Surveys. The Marion VA routinely maintains or exceeds the national average, however a recent surge in feedback from our Veterans has boosted the Marion VA to the top spot in our network. Please read the article written by our Patient Experience Officer Morgan Rich as she highlights the great work being done by our staff. https://www.va.gov/marion-health-care/stories/marion-va-health-care-system-achieves-significant-improvement-in-veteran-trust-scores/

