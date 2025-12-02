Skip to Content

Marion VA Health Care System partners with Club 60 to host Veteran Benefits Expo and Resource Fair December 11th

PRESS RELEASE

December 2, 2025

Marion, IL - Marion VA Health Care System partners with Club 60 to host Veteran Benefits Expo and Resource Fair December 11th.

The Marion VA Health Care System will host a Veteran Benefits Expo and Resource fair on Thursday December 11th from 5:00 – 7:00 at “Club 60” Marion Senior Citizens Center at 507 W Main St. 

All Veterans, their families and caregivers are welcome to attend. 

  • Enroll for VA Health Care
  • Learn about programs and services available
  • Speak with Service Officers about VA Claims

 

 

Follow the Marion VA Health Care System on Facebook and our Website.

Media contacts

Todd Wright, Public Affairs Officer

Phone:

Download media assets

###