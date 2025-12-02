PRESS RELEASE

December 2, 2025

Marion, IL - Marion VA Health Care System partners with Club 60 to host Veteran Benefits Expo and Resource Fair December 11th.

The Marion VA Health Care System will host a Veteran Benefits Expo and Resource fair on Thursday December 11th from 5:00 – 7:00 at “Club 60” Marion Senior Citizens Center at 507 W Main St.

All Veterans, their families and caregivers are welcome to attend.

Enroll for VA Health Care

Learn about programs and services available

Speak with Service Officers about VA Claims

