Marion VA Health Care System partners with Club 60 to host Veteran Benefits Expo and Resource Fair December 11th
PRESS RELEASE
December 2, 2025
Marion, IL - Marion VA Health Care System partners with Club 60 to host Veteran Benefits Expo and Resource Fair December 11th.
The Marion VA Health Care System will host a Veteran Benefits Expo and Resource fair on Thursday December 11th from 5:00 – 7:00 at “Club 60” Marion Senior Citizens Center at 507 W Main St.
All Veterans, their families and caregivers are welcome to attend.
- Enroll for VA Health Care
- Learn about programs and services available
- Speak with Service Officers about VA Claims
