Marion VA Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 23, 2026

Marion, IL - The Marion VA Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for the Marion VA Health Care System in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Build Out Shelled Area of Primary Care and Women’s Health Building

FCA – Upgrade Unsupported Switch Gear for Generators

Prepare Site for New Nuclear Medicine Gamma Camera

Relocate Endoscopy and Finish Upgrade Same Day Surgery

Remodel General Purpose Radiography Fluoroscopy Room

Renovating Building 42 – Specialty Care Clinic (Old Lab Area)

Repair and Replace Faulty Medical Gas Components

“This funding allows the Marion VA Health Care System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Marion,” said Fred Roche, Executive Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: