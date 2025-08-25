PRESS RELEASE

August 25, 2025

Marion, IL - Marion VA Health Care System selects new Chief of Behavioral Health.

Marion, IL — The Marion VA Health Care System is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Juan M. Thompson as our new Chief of Behavioral Health.

When asked about his selection, Dr. Thompson shared, "I am so honored and grateful for this opportunity to serve as Chief of Behavioral Health Services. I look forward to building on the great work being done by the Behavioral Health team and everyone here at the Marion VA to serve our nation’s heroes."

Dr. Thompson earned his doctorate from the University of Louisville and completed his doctoral internship at the Federal Medical Center/Prison in Lexington, KY. He has worked in various mental health settings, including the federal prison system, university counseling centers, acute psychiatric hospitals, and community mental health. He joined the Marion VA in 2013.

