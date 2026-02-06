Marion VA Health Care System to hos VA Enrollment Fair

PRESS RELEASE

February 6, 2026

Evansville, IN - The Marion VA Health Care System to host VA Enrollment & Benefits Fair at VFW Post 1114 in Evansville, IN.

Marion, IL —Zach Sage, Executive Director of the Marion VA Health Care System, invites all Veterans, family members, and caregivers to a VA Enrollment & Benefits Fair at the VFW Post 1114 Tuesday February 10th at 5:00. The Post is located at 110 N Wabash Ave.

Veterans can enroll in VA Care, learn about VA Programs and Services, and get help with VA Service Claims.

