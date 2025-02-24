PRESS RELEASE

February 24, 2025

Marion , IL — Marion VA Health Care System to host Telephone Town Hall

Marion, IL — Zach Sage, Executive Director of the Marion VA Health Care System invites all Veterans, Caregivers, and Family Members to participate in a Telephone Town Hall. The event will be held on Wednesday February 26th from 6:30 – 7:30 PM CST. It will also be streamed on the Marion VA Facebook Page. To actively participate in the Tele Town Hall, you will need to dial in by calling (855) 436-3683. The Marion VA will send reminder calls to Veterans. If you do not receive a call or miss the call, you can still call to join in.

Multiple topics will be covered along with an open Question and Answer session.

Follow the Marion VA Health Care System on Facebook and our Website.