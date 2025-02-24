Marion VA Health Care System to host Telephone Town Hall
PRESS RELEASE
February 24, 2025
Marion, IL — Zach Sage, Executive Director of the Marion VA Health Care System invites all Veterans, Caregivers, and Family Members to participate in a Telephone Town Hall. The event will be held on Wednesday February 26th from 6:30 – 7:30 PM CST. It will also be streamed on the Marion VA Facebook Page. To actively participate in the Tele Town Hall, you will need to dial in by calling (855) 436-3683. The Marion VA will send reminder calls to Veterans. If you do not receive a call or miss the call, you can still call to join in.
Multiple topics will be covered along with an open Question and Answer session.
Todd Wright, Public Affairs Officer
