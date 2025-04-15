PRESS RELEASE

April 15, 2025

Olney , IL — Marion VA Health Care System to host Veteran Resource Fair in Olney, IL

Marion, IL — Zach Sage, Executive Director of the Marion VA Health Care System invites all Veterans, family members, and caregivers from Olney, IL and the surrounding communities to a Veteran Resource Fair. The event will take place Wednesday April 30th from 5:00 – 7:00 at the Olney Community Center located at 502 White Squirrel Circle. Veterans will be able to meet VA Executive Leadership, enroll in health care, learn about important benefit legislation and how to file VA claims.

Follow the Marion VA Health Care System on Facebook and our Website.