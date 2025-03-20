Marion VA Health Care System to host Vietnam War 50th Commemoration Ceremony in Marion, IL

PRESS RELEASE

Marion , IL — Marion VA Health Care System to host Vietnam War 50th Commemoration Ceremony

Marion, IL — Zach Sage, Executive Director of the Marion VA Health Care System invites all Vietnam Veterans, family member, and caregivers to our Vietnam War 50th Commemoration Ceremony. It will take place Monday March 31st from 11:00 – 1:00 at the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 1601 W White Street Marion, IL. Please join us as we celebrate and honor our nation’s Veterans who served in the Vietnam Campaign.

