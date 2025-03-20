Marion VA Health Care System to host Vietnam War 50th Commemoration Ceremony in Evansville, IN

PRESS RELEASE

March 20, 2025

Evansville , IN — Marion VA Health Care System to host Vietnam War 50th Commemoration Ceremony

Evansville, IN — Zach Sage, Executive Director of the Marion VA Health Care System invites all Vietnam Veterans, family member, and caregivers to our Vietnam War 50th Commemoration Ceremony. It will take place Friday March 28th from 11:00 – 1:00 at the Evansville Wartime Museum located at 7503 Petersburg Rd Evansville IN. Please join us as we celebrate and honor our nation’s Veterans who served in the Vietnam Campaign.

