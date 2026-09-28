Marion VA to host Women's Health Symposium

PRESS RELEASE

September 28, 2026

Marion, IL - Marion VA Health Care System to host Women’s Health Symposium.

The Marion VA Health Care System would like to invite all women Veterans to attend the Women’s Health Symposium.

Women Veterans! You are invited to the 2026 Women’s Health Symposium hosted by the Marion VA Healthcare System on Friday, October 23, 2026, from 1000-1600!

Join us at the Rend Lake Event Center/Golf Course located at beautiful Rend Lake for a day created exclusively for women Veterans. This first-of-its-kind event promises enjoyment, relaxation, education, and meaningful connection with fellow women Veterans. Discover why October is the perfect time to explore the area! ! Local businesses offer rentals for various outdoor activities, and lodging options span from camping, staying at the nearby resort, or enjoying one of the many cabins or air-BNBs. Enjoy hiking, camping, boating, fishing, golfing, biking, kayaking, and more… or maybe you just want to take the very short walk to watch the sun set over the lake! Access to shopping and other amenities are a short drive away, as well.

What to Expect:

A location strategically selected for its beautiful and welcoming environment and amenities

A keynote message provided by Dr. Antoinette “Tonie” Stewart, U.S. Army Chaplin and published author (you won’t want to miss)!

Breakout sessions carefully selected to provide diverse options

Complimentary lunch for Veterans

Multiple prizes and giveaways

Ask questions and share your thoughts during our panel discussion with VA leadership, staff, and fellow Veterans

Connect with VA, VA‑affiliated, and community partners during vendor sessions

On‑site support from our registration team for non‑enrolled Veterans will be available to answer questions and/or assist with enrollment with the VA

Whether you want to try puppy yoga, experience NADA acupuncture* for the first time, strengthen financial wellness, learn through the sexual health session, explore therapeutic arts, enjoy pampering from the Rend Lake Cosmetology Program, discover the fast‑growing Vets for Pets program, or engage with the many other offerings - there is truly something for everyone! Participate in sessions that speak to your interests, connect with other women Veterans, and enjoy an empowering, welcoming environment created just for you. Please note: VA HCS enrollment is required for anyone receiving NADA acupuncture at this event.

All women Veterans—enrolled and non‑enrolled—are invited! Advanced registration is strongly encouraged by October 8th to help plan for the complimentary lunch.

How to Register:

VA employee female Veterans are asked to register using this link:

Non-employee female Veterans can register through Eventbrite - Veteran, Valor & Voice or by calling the Marion VA Women Veterans Program at (opt 3). If leaving a voicemail, please leave a clear message to include your name and phone number, should there be a need to contact you about any changes.

The Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) has arranged for transportation from the Marion VA Campus on a limited, first‑come, first‑served basis. This option is available for individuals who may experience issues with transportation and could otherwise not attend. Staff will also work with local Veteran organizations to attempt to support transportation needs in other areas. Please call Kim Davis, WVPM, at option 3, to discuss all transportation requests.

For more information about the venue and surrounding resources, visit

Follow the Marion VA Health Care System on Facebook and our Website.