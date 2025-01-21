PRESS RELEASE

January 21, 2025

Marion , IL — VA Enhances Security with Modernized Sign-In Options Veterans are encouraged to switch before January 31, 2025

Marion, IL — My HealtheVet is changing the way Veterans sign in 2025. As of today, nearly 6,000 Veterans in the Marion VA Health Care System, who regularly use My HealtheVet, may be impacted.

My HealtheVet is a patient portal for VA health care that allows Veterans to order VA prescriptions, view VA appointments, send secure messages to VA providers, and gain access to their VA patient records.

Veterans and other beneficiaries will no longer be able to use usernames and passwords for My HealtheVet after January 31, 2025, or DS Logon after September 30, 2025. They will need to sign in with either a Login.gov or ID.me account.

VA has prepared a helpful webpage with tips for creating your Login.gov or ID.me account. The page gives advice on how to take your photo, what to do if the Login.gov or ID.me won’t accept your phone number or says you already have an account and more.

Veterans will still be able to coordinate their care in person or via the phone.

If you have questions, the Marion VA Health Care System team is ready to help. Call My HealtheVet Coordinator Will DuVall at (618) 364-2423.

Follow the Marion VA Health Care System on Facebook and our Website.