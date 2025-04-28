Primary Care Social Work
Social Workers are here to help with barriers that are not directly related to medical care but do impact overall functioning. They can assist in the problem solving with the patient and/or family to meet the Veteran’s needs. Contact your Primary Care Clinic to request an appointment with your Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) Social Worker.
Our Services
Comprehensive Assessments: reviewing health, living situation, support systems, military experience and things veterans needs assistance with. We will develop a treatment plan with the Veteran and their caregivers if appropriate.
Case Management: For those with complex medical problems or those who need additional help and support we will help coordinate a variety of services and help Veterans figure out what they need and how to get it.
Advocacy: Coordinate care with VA Providers. Refer to community resources to help facilitate care planning needs. Referral to Veteran Service Officers for Benefit Questions/Resources.
Education to Veterans and their loved ones on the services and programs that are available in the VA System.
Our Areas of Practice
- Advanced Care Planning/Goals of Care Conversations
- Caregiving Support
- Coping with a new disease or chronic illness
- Financial resources
- Case management support
- Long term care options
- Home health and respite
- Goals of Care Conversations
- Assessment of abuse, neglect, Intimate Partner Violence and cognitive problems
- Address concerns if no longer able to care for self
- Assessment of homelessness and referral for resources
Assessment of substance abuse and dependency including smoking cessation