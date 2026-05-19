Survivor Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS)
Every Veteran and their survivors deserve great care and support through times of transition and loss.
What is the SAMS program?
VA is establishing the Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) program to provide personalized, supportive services to families, caregivers, and survivors at the end of a Veteran's life and after a Veteran dies. SAMS also ensures Veterans without identified family receive a dignified interment to honor their service.
Why was SAMS established?
VA recognized a need to standardize decedent affairs processes and provide high-quality, reliable, consistent, and compassionate care to Veterans and survivors. SAMS Program helping enhance the Veteran and survivor experience.
How does SAMS support Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors?
SAMS is designed to provide a single point of contact for assistance with 1) pre-planning and preparedness resources, 2) navigating eligible survivor benefits, 3) information on planning memorial services, and 4) linkage to available grief and bereavement support resources.
Kris Bandy
SAMS Specialist
VA Marion health care
Phone:
Email: kristian.bandy@va.gov
Every Veteran and their survivors deserve great care and support through times of transition and loss. VA is establishing the Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) program to provide personalized, supportive services to families, caregivers, and survivors at the end of a Veteran's life and after a Veteran dies. SAMS also ensures Veterans without identified family receive a dignified burial to honor their service.
Care we provide at The Marion VA Health Care System:
We support families, caregivers, and survivors experiencing the loss of a Veteran by helping to ease the stress of wondering, “What’s next?” Connect with a SAMS Specialist for help with:
• Pre-planning and preparedness resources for Veterans and families
• Autopsy requests and death certificates
• Navigation and linkage to survivor benefits
• Information on planning memorial services
• Linkage to available grief and bereavement support resources
Resources for Survivors
The following resource links are available for survivors to assist in determining eligibility for benefits and services.
• Veterans Affairs Survivor Benefits and Services
This quick reference guide from VA provides information on the many benefits and services available to you as a survivor of a deceased service member or Veteran. https://www.va.gov/files/2024-11/survivor-benefits-guide.pdf
• Burial Benefits for Veterans and their Families
This VA guide provides information on burial benefits. https://www.va.gov/survivors/docs/NCAQuickGuideADA.pdf
• Federal Benefits for Veterans, Dependents and Survivors 2025
This VA booklet contains an overview of the most commonly looked-for information about Veterans’ benefits and services. https://department.va.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/2025-Federal-Benefits-for-Veterans-Dependents-and-Survivors.pdf
• Grief and Bereavement Resources
For information about grief and bereavement support, contact the social work office at your closest VA medical center. Specific contact information can be found here: https://www.socialwork.va.gov/Social_Work_Leaders.asp.
For information about bereavement counseling provided at the Vet Center, please visit: https://www.vetcenter.va.gov/Bereavement_Counseling.asp or call 1-
You can also contact your local hospice agency for information about grief support in your area.
What resources are available for grief support and bereavement?
For grief and bereavement support, contact the social work office at your local VA medical center. Specific contact information can be found here: https://www.socialwork.va.gov/Social_Work_Leaders.asp.
For information about bereavement counseling provided at the Vet Center, please visit: https://www.vetcenter.va.gov/Bereavement_Counseling.asp or call 1-
You can also contact your local hospice agency for information about grief support in your area. Your local SAMS specialist can assist you with finding additional resources and options for support.
Are burial benefits provided through SAMS?
SAMS does not directly provide burial benefits. The Veterans Benefits Administration processes survivor’s benefits, which may include a monthly payment to eligible family members, and requests for funeral arrangements of unclaimed Veteran remains. The National Cemetery Administration offers interments at any national cemetery with available space, as well as headstones, markers, and medallions. Your local SAMS specialist can assist with navigating eligible burial benefits, which may include, financial assistance for burial costs, headstones, and markers.
Do I need to work with a SAMS specialist to arrange for burial in a national cemetery?
No, you can arrange burial in any VA national cemetery with available space by contacting the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 1-