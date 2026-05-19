Survivor Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS)

Resources for Survivors

The following resource links are available for survivors to assist in determining eligibility for benefits and services.



• Veterans Affairs Survivor Benefits and Services

This quick reference guide from VA provides information on the many benefits and services available to you as a survivor of a deceased service member or Veteran. https://www.va.gov/files/2024-11/survivor-benefits-guide.pdf



• Burial Benefits for Veterans and their Families

This VA guide provides information on burial benefits. https://www.va.gov/survivors/docs/NCAQuickGuideADA.pdf



• Federal Benefits for Veterans, Dependents and Survivors 2025

This VA booklet contains an overview of the most commonly looked-for information about Veterans’ benefits and services. https://department.va.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/2025-Federal-Benefits-for-Veterans-Dependents-and-Survivors.pdf



• Grief and Bereavement Resources

For information about grief and bereavement support, contact the social work office at your closest VA medical center. Specific contact information can be found here: https://www.socialwork.va.gov/Social_Work_Leaders.asp.



For information about bereavement counseling provided at the Vet Center, please visit: https://www.vetcenter.va.gov/Bereavement_Counseling.asp or call 1- .

You can also contact your local hospice agency for information about grief support in your area.

What resources are available for grief support and bereavement?

For grief and bereavement support, contact the social work office at your local VA medical center. Specific contact information can be found here: https://www.socialwork.va.gov/Social_Work_Leaders.asp.

For information about bereavement counseling provided at the Vet Center, please visit: https://www.vetcenter.va.gov/Bereavement_Counseling.asp or call 1- .

You can also contact your local hospice agency for information about grief support in your area. Your local SAMS specialist can assist you with finding additional resources and options for support.

Are burial benefits provided through SAMS?

SAMS does not directly provide burial benefits. The Veterans Benefits Administration processes survivor’s benefits, which may include a monthly payment to eligible family members, and requests for funeral arrangements of unclaimed Veteran remains. The National Cemetery Administration offers interments at any national cemetery with available space, as well as headstones, markers, and medallions. Your local SAMS specialist can assist with navigating eligible burial benefits, which may include, financial assistance for burial costs, headstones, and markers.

Do I need to work with a SAMS specialist to arrange for burial in a national cemetery?

No, you can arrange burial in any VA national cemetery with available space by contacting the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 1- . However, if you would like assistance with this, the SAMS specialist at your local VA medical center can help.