Ms. Mason has over 20-years of experience in Marion VA HCS. She joined the VA in April 2005 as a Pharmacy Technician. Taking advantage of leadership trainings offered by the VA, she graduated the Facility LEAD program and then VISN LEAD program in 2019 which compelled her to seek opportunities in Supply Chain Management. Ms. Mason has served in multiple capacities during her career in Supply Chain Management. She started as an Inventory Management Specialist EX in April 2010, then Supervisory Inventory Management Specialist EX at the Evansville Health Care Center in March 2015, advancing to the Assistant Chief Supply Chain Officer in December 2016, and finally the Chief Supply Chain Officer for the Marion VA HCS in February 2019.