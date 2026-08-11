She began her VA career in January 2008 as a Program Analyst in Quality Management and, over the next 18 years, progressed through roles including Supervisor of Credentialing and Privileging, Administrative Officer for Primary Care, Clinical Application Coordinator, and Executive Assistant to the Executive Leadership Team. In December 2022, she transitioned to VISN 15 as an Assistant Human Resources Officer serving the Marion VA Health Care System. With more than 18 years of progressive VA service, Ms. Yoast is a seasoned leader in human capital, operations, and organizational performance.