Dr. Irwin joined the Marion VA Health Care System as the new Assistant Director in July of 2022. Prior to this, he served as Chief of Audiology and Speech Pathology Service and was acting Assistant Director at Tennessee Valley Health Care System (TVHCS) in Nashville TN. Dr. Irwin is a Navy Veteran who served at the TN Valley Healthcare with TVHS for the last 11 years. He also served at the Nashville VA from 1998-2002 while completing his doctorate at Vanderbilt University. He served as an adjunct faculty member at Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt, and was a PI for a VA RR&D funded multi-center research project investigating the validity of an outcome measure for aphasia and was involved in a funded Telehealth project through the National VA Tele-Stroke program. Prior to joining the VA, Dr. Irwin held academic and clinical positions and pursued research interests in adult neurogenic communication, voice, and swallowing disorders.