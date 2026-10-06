Behind Every Act of Care: Marion VA Celebrates National Health Care Supply Chain Week

This October 4–10, Marion VA Health Care System joins health care organizations across the country in observing National Health Care Supply Chain Week, an annual celebration recognizing the professionals who keep hospitals running and patients safe.

This year's national theme, "Powering Today, Preparing for Tomorrow," is a fitting tribute to the Marion VA Supply Chain team, whose work rarely makes headlines but touches nearly every moment of Veteran care.

"Our Veterans never see most of what we do, and that's exactly the point," said Ada Mason, Chief of Logistics, who oversees the Marion & Evansville Supply Chain team responsible for procurement, inventory management, warehousing, and distribution across the medical center. "When a provider reaches for a glove, a dressing, an implant, or a piece of equipment, it needs to be there — clean, in date, and ready. That doesn't happen by accident."

The Quiet Engine of Veteran Care

Supply chain may not involve direct patient contact, but its impact on care delivery is immediate and constant. Every surgery, every clinic visit, every inpatient stay depends on a steady, accurate flow of medical and surgical supplies, and equipment moving through the facility at the right time and in the right place.

At Marion VA, that mission plays out daily through:

Procurement and contracting — sourcing supplies and equipment while managing cost, quality, and vendor relationships

— sourcing supplies and equipment while managing cost, quality, and vendor relationships Inventory management — maintaining accurate par levels so clinical areas never run short, while avoiding waste and expired stock

— maintaining accurate par levels so clinical areas never run short, while avoiding waste and expired stock Warehousing and distribution — receiving, storing, and delivering materials across the medical center and its associated outpatient clinics

— receiving, storing, and delivering materials across the medical center and its associated outpatient clinics Emergency preparedness — maintaining surge stock and contingency plans so care continues uninterrupted during severe weather, regional emergencies, or supply disruptions

"People think of logistics as boxes and shelves," said Ada. "But really, it's readiness. It's making sure that when a Veteran needs care, nothing about the supply side gets in the way of that."

A Direct Line to the VA Mission

Marion VA's leadership points to supply chain as a direct extension of VA's core mission: to fulfill President Lincoln's promise to care for those who have served in our nation's military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.

"Every function at this medical center exists to support the Veteran in front of us," said Fred Roche, Marion VA Director. "Supply chain makes that possible at scale — not just for one Veteran on one day, but for every Veteran who walks through our doors, every day of the year. Their planning and precision are part of what allows our clinical teams to focus entirely on the patient."

That scale has grown more complex in recent years. National supply disruptions, evolving infection-control standards, and the push toward greater efficiency across the Veterans Health Administration have all placed new demands on supply chain teams nationwide. Marion VA's team has adapted by strengthening relationships with vendors, improving inventory tracking, and building redundancy into critical supply lines — work that reflects the "preparing for tomorrow" half of this year's national theme.

Recognizing the People Behind the Process

Throughout Supply Chain Week, Marion VA is recognizing the dedication of its Supply Chain staff — professionals who often work behind the scenes in warehouses, loading docks, and back offices, but whose decisions ripple into every exam room and operating suite in the facility.

"I want our team to know what they do matters," said Mr. Roche. "Nobody becomes a Veteran advocate by accident, and that includes the people making sure the shelves are stocked. They are part of this medical center's care team, full stop."

As Marion VA Health Care System marks this year's Supply Chain Week, staff are encouraged to take a moment to thank a supply chain colleague — a reminder that behind every bandage, every IV bag, and every piece of equipment used in Veteran care, there's a team working to make sure it was there when it was needed most.

Marion VA Health Care System serves Veterans across southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and parts of Missouri and Indiana. For more information about services available at Marion VA, visit va.gov/marion-health-care.