Celebrating Marion VA Prosthetics During National PSAS Week

October 30–November 6 marks National Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service Week—an opportunity to recognize the professionals who help Veterans maintain independence, mobility, comfort, and quality of life.

Prosthetics by the Numbers

25.4M+ devices and services provided nationally in FY26

devices and services provided nationally in FY26 3.9M+ Veterans served nationally

Veterans served nationally 1 dedicated Marion VA team

dedicated Marion VA team

Across the nation, VA provided more than 25.4 million prosthetic devices, items, and services to more than 3.9 million Veterans in FY26. Here at the Marion VA Medical Center, that mission comes to life every day through the dedication and expertise of one dedicated Marion VAMC Prosthetics team.

Recognizing the Team Behind the Equipment

Behind every wheelchair, hearing aid, CPAP machine, and home oxygen setup is a team working to ensure Veterans receive the right equipment when they need it.

The Marion VAMC Prosthetics Service manages thousands of consults, purchase orders, and equipment deliveries each year. Every request represents a Veteran whose independence and dignity are at the center of our work.

During National Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service Week, we recognize the people who make this essential service possible.

Supporting Veteran Independence

Prosthetic and sensory aids are much more than equipment. They can be the difference between a Veteran struggling to manage daily activities and a Veteran living safely and independently at home.

Our team supports Veterans with a wide range of needs, including mobility devices, home oxygen, hearing and vision aids, adaptive equipment, and other specialized services. We frequently work beyond standard channels to identify solutions when an off-the-shelf option does not meet a Veteran’s needs.

That commitment—to find the right solution for each Veteran—is at the heart of Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service.

The Work Behind Every Delivery

Providing a Veteran with the right equipment takes more than placing an order. It requires coordination among procurement staff, clinicians, vendors, and specialized committees. Our team manages this complexity every day, balancing urgency, accuracy, compliance, and responsible stewardship of resources.

Often, these issues are resolved within days rather than weeks, helping ensure Veterans are not left waiting for equipment that supports their health, safety, and independence. Much of this work happens behind the scenes, long before a Veteran receives a new device—but it is essential to the success of every delivery.

A Dedicated Team Serving Veterans

After 20 years in Prosthetics, I have learned that this work is never simply paperwork. It is about a Veteran’s independence.

Our service manages a $27 million budget and oversees a broad range of programs and benefits, including clothing allowances, automobile adaptive equipment, Home Improvements and Structural Alterations benefits, implants, shoes, and the Amputee Clinic. We also deliver durable medical equipment to Veterans every day.

I am extremely proud of what our small but dedicated team accomplishes for Veterans throughout our community.

As National Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service Week comes to a close, I want to thank the entire Marion VAMC Prosthetics team for another year of dedicated service. Your work is often unseen, but it is always essential. Because of you, Veterans are better able to live more independent, comfortable lives.

Thank you for everything you do—not only this week, but every week.

—Janet Taylor

Chief of Prosthetics

Marion VA Medical Center