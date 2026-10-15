Honoring the Hidden Heroes of Veteran Care: Celebrating Sterile Processing Week

Every October, I have the privilege of pausing to recognize one of the most essential — and often least visible — teams in our health care system. This week, October 11–17, we join health care facilities across the country in celebrating Sterile Processing Week, and I want to take a moment to shine a well-deserved light on the dedicated professionals of our Sterile Processing Service (SPS) here at the Marion VA Health Care System.

The Foundation Beneath Every Procedure

When a Veteran walks into one of our operating rooms, clinics, or procedure suites, their safety depends on far more than the skill of the surgeon or provider standing beside them. It depends on the chain of invisible work that began hours, sometimes days, earlier, in a department most patients will never see.

Our Sterile Processing team is responsible for decontaminating, inspecting, assembling, sterilizing, and distributing the surgical instruments and medical equipment used in nearly every corner of this facility. Every scalpel, every retractor, every delicate instrument tray must pass through their hands and meet exacting standards before it can safely touch a Veteran. There is no room for error in this work, and our SPS team meets that standard every single day, with precision, consistency, and an unwavering commitment to patient safety.

A Mission Within Our Mission

At the Marion VA Health Care System, our mission is simple to state and profound in practice: to honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being. It is easy to point to the clinicians who deliver that care directly. It is harder, but just as important, to recognize the teams who make that care possible in the first place.

Sterile Processing is one of those teams. Without their tireless work behind the scenes, our surgeons could not operate, our specialty clinics could not function, and our infection prevention standards could not hold. In a very real sense, Sterile Processing is not a support department standing apart from our clinical mission; it is woven into the very fabric of it. Every successful surgery, every safe procedure, every Veteran who leaves our facility healthier than when they arrived, carries a piece of what this team accomplished long before that Veteran ever entered the room.

Precision, Patient Safety, and Pride

This year's national theme, "Sterile Processing: Where Precision Meets Patient Safety," could not be more fitting for the team we have here at Marion. Our SPS staff bring a level of technical expertise, attention to detail, and quiet professionalism that I believe deserves far more recognition than it typically receives. They work largely out of sight of the Veterans they serve, yet the impact of their work touches every single patient who receives care at our facility.

I have had the opportunity to walk through our Sterile Processing area and see firsthand the complexity of what this team manages: tracking thousands of instruments, following rigorous decontamination and sterilization protocols, maintaining meticulous documentation, and adapting constantly to the evolving needs of our surgical and clinical teams. It is demanding, detail-intensive work that requires not only technical skill but genuine dedication to the Veterans we serve.

Our Gratitude

To every member of our Sterile Processing Service: Thank You! Thank you for the early mornings and late nights. Thank you for the diligence you bring to work that often goes unseen and unspoken. Thank you for understanding, in a deeply personal way, that the instrument you prepare today may be the one that helps save a Veteran's life tomorrow.

Your work embodies the very best of what VA health care strives to be, thorough, trustworthy, and centered entirely on the well-being of those who served our country. You are not behind the scenes of our mission; you are at the heart of it.

As we celebrate Sterile Processing Week this October 11–17, I hope every member of this team feels the full measure of appreciation they have earned, not just this week, but all year long.

With gratitude and respect,

Fred Roché, Marion VA Health Care System Director