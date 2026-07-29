Marion VA Health Care System Applauds Evansville’s New “Patriot Pass” for Service-Connected Veterans

At the Marion VA Health Care System, we are thrilled to share exciting news for our Veteran community in Evansville and Vanderburgh County.

The City of Evansville has announced the launch of the “Patriot Pass,” a pilot initiative that provides free access to the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) for all service-connected Veterans. Learn more about METS.

This new benefit is a significant step forward in supporting those who have served our country. Reliable transportation is essential for Veterans to access health care, employment, education, and community resources. By removing transportation barriers, the Patriot Pass empowers Veterans to lead fulfilling, independent lives.

Who is Eligible? The Patriot Pass is available to all Veterans in the Evansville area who have a service-connected VA disability rating. This means Veterans with documented service-connected conditions, regardless of the level of disability, are eligible to receive free METS bus service.

How to Receive Your Patriot Pass. METS Staff will be at the Evansville VA Health Care Center (EHCC) the 1st Tuesday of each month to help Veterans Enroll on site. Paper applications will always be available at the EHCC as the METS office downtown. To participate, eligible Veterans should present documentation of their service-connected disability status—such as a VA ID card indicating “service connected” or an award letter from the VA—when applying for the Patriot Pass. Details about the application process are available on the City of Evansville’s METS website and at participating METS transit centers.

Enhancing Access to VA Care This program is especially valuable for Veterans accessing health services at our Marion VA Medical Center or the Evansville Health Care Center. With the Patriot Pass, Veterans can more easily attend medical appointments, group sessions, and benefit consultations, helping to optimize their overall wellbeing.

A Community Collaboration We commend the City of Evansville for their commitment to supporting Veterans and recognize the critical partnerships that make this vision a reality. Programs like the Patriot Pass underscore the vital role that local governments, VA health systems, and public transit authorities play in honoring the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes.



