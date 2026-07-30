MRI Safety: Keeping Veterans Safe During Advanced Imaging

Each year, the Marion VA Health Care System joins health facilities across the nation to observe MRI Safety Week — a time dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of safety in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

MRI is a powerful tool in diagnosing and treating illness, all without radiation, but it does come with its own set of unique risks. Our priority is protecting the Veterans we serve, and that starts with a commitment to MRI safety.

Why is MRI Safety Important?

MRI machines generate strong magnetic fields—up to 60,000 times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field! This strength makes it possible to get clear images of tissues, joints, and organs, but it also means that anything metal can become a projectile or cause harm if brought into the MRI suite. Even seemingly harmless objects, like credit cards or certain tattoos with metallic ink, can cause problems.

Our Safety Steps – What We Do for You

At Marion VA, we follow a rigorous protocol to make sure every Veteran, visitor, and team member is safe:

Thorough Screening: Before every MRI appointment, staff ask detailed questions about your health, prior surgeries, and whether you have implants. We need to know about pacemakers, cochlear implants, metal fragments, or aneurysm clips. Some implants are not compatible with MRI and require special arrangements.

Before every MRI appointment, staff ask detailed questions about your health, prior surgeries, and whether you have implants. We need to know about pacemakers, cochlear implants, metal fragments, or aneurysm clips. Some implants are not compatible with MRI and require special arrangements. Layered Security Zones: Our MRI suite is divided into clearly marked zones, restricting access to the areas with the strongest magnetic fields. Only trained staff and properly screened patients are allowed near the MRI scanner.

Our MRI suite is divided into clearly marked zones, restricting access to the areas with the strongest magnetic fields. Only trained staff and properly screened patients are allowed near the MRI scanner. Staff Training: Our technologists and clinicians receive up-to-date training on MRI safety. Every team member knows how to recognize risks and respond to emergencies.

Our technologists and clinicians receive up-to-date training on MRI safety. Every team member knows how to recognize risks and respond to emergencies. Safe Environment: We enforce a strict “no metal” policy in the MRI room. Lockers are available for you to store items like keys, cell phones, jewelry, or wallets before your scan.

We enforce a strict “no metal” policy in the MRI room. Lockers are available for you to store items like keys, cell phones, jewelry, or wallets before your scan. Ongoing Education: We promote a culture where staff and Veterans are encouraged to ask questions and speak up about any concerns.

You Are Part of the Team

We want every Veteran to be actively involved in their safety. Here’s how you can help:

Be honest and thorough when answering screening questions, even if you think something might not be important.

Tell us about any new medical devices you have received.

Leave metal items at home when possible, or use our secure storage on site.

If you have any worries or feel anxious before, during, or after your scan, let us know right away.

A Shared Mission for Safer Care

MRI Safety Week is a reminder that advanced medical technology works best when paired with vigilant safety practices — and that takes teamwork between staff and Veterans alike.

Our mission at Marion VA is providing the safest, most effective care to those who served. Thank you for partnering with us to keep MRI safe for everyone. If you have questions about MRI safety or your upcoming exam, please contact your care team or our Radiology Department.

Together, we make safety the strongest force in the MRI suite.