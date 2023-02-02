Stories
VA Marion health care top stories.
A Tea Ceremony in Marion VA: How This Tradition is Bringing Veterans and Staff Closer Together
On Friday, March 24th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Marion VA Health Care System will host a Tea Ceremony for our Veterans and Staff. The event will take place at our Evansville Health Care Center, located in Evansville, Indiana.
Random Act of Kindness for new VA Primary Care Chief
A sunny day and a random act of kindness brightens the day at the Marion VA.
Join us in celebrating National Dentists Day, March 6th and Dental Assistants Week, March 5th through March 11th.
“If you’ve put a smile on someone’s face today, you’ve done more good than you know.”- Richelle E. Goodrich.
Valentines, Veterans and VA Volunteers - A Lifetime of Serving TOGETHER
As lifelong Valentines, Veterans and Volunteers, Rosemary and Warren Heinsohn have spent a lifetime together in the service of others. For the past 23 years, they have dedicated themselves to serving fellow Veterans as VA volunteers with the Marion VA Health Care system in Evansville, IN.
A Heart Health Story to Inspire Your Heart
Army Veteran has already lost 18 pounds, inches off the waistline, and lowered his cholesterol level, thanks to the Home Based Cardiac Rehab Program.
Recreation Therapy Puts the “Fun” in Functional
In observance of National Therapeutic Recreation Month, we would like to thank our Recreation Therapists by acknowledging all of their recently developed programs.
DAV Chapter 24 Donates shuttle to Marion VA Health Care System
New parking lot shuttle offers Veterans a warm ride during the cold winter.
Southern Illinois Veteran Wins Two Categories At The National Creative Arts Festival
Army Veteran, Joe Stanfill, has won first place in two different categories: short story military experience, and digital art.
“I Am Not Invisible” - The Women Veterans of the Marion VA Health Care System
This display at the Marion and Evansville Health Care Center locations, highlight just how many women served alongside their male counterparts for their country, while also showing the different ways they continue to serve alongside them now.
Marion VA Chaplain Service graduates 4 new CPE Residents
On Thursday September 29th, The Marion VA Health Care System Graduated 4 new CPE Chaplain Residents.