Turning Science into Hope: Marion VA Marks Mental Illness Awareness Week

Marion VA Health Care System joins the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in observing Mental Illness Awareness Week (MIAW), a national effort first established to raise public understanding of mental illness and reduce the stigma that keeps people from seeking help.

This year's NAMI theme, "Turning Science into Hope," highlights how research and lived experience together continue to improve mental health treatment and recovery.

For Marion VA, the week is also a moment to reaffirm a core part of its mission: ensuring every Veteran has access to the mental health care they've earned.

"To care for Veterans is to care for the whole person," said Sonja Comer, Chief of Behavioral Health. "Whatever experiences a Veteran is struggling with, our role in Behavioral Health is to ensure they never have to navigate them alone.”

Why This Week Matters for Veterans

Veterans face mental health challenges at rates that make awareness and access especially urgent. Conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, and the lasting effects of trauma can touch any Veteran, regardless of era of service or job while in uniform. Mental Illness Awareness Week is a reminder that these conditions are common, treatable, and nothing to be ashamed of.

"One of the biggest barriers we still see isn't a lack of resources — it's a Veteran convincing themselves they should be able to handle it on their own," said Sonja. "Part of what we do this week, and every week, is make it a little easier for someone to take that first step."

How Marion VA Supports Veteran Mental Health

Marion VA offers a full continuum of mental health services designed to meet Veterans where they are, including:

Outpatient mental health care — individual and group therapy, medication management, and ongoing support

— individual and group therapy, medication management, and ongoing support Same-day access — mental health screenings and support available the same day for Veterans who walk in

— mental health screenings and support available the same day for Veterans who walk in Specialized PTSD and trauma care — programs tailored to combat-related and military sexual trauma-related experiences

— programs tailored to combat-related and military sexual trauma-related experiences Addiction treatment — services addressing addiction and recovery at multiple levels of care

— services addressing addiction and recovery at multiple levels of care Suicide prevention outreach — proactive check-ins and coordination with the Veterans Crisis Line to support Veterans at risk

— proactive check-ins and coordination with the Veterans Crisis Line to support Veterans at risk Peer Support – Veterans with lived recovery experience, working as part of interdisciplinary mental health teams to support a Veteran’s wellness goals

– Veterans with lived recovery experience, working as part of interdisciplinary mental health teams to support a Veteran’s wellness goals MH Residential Treatment – higher level of intensive treatment to address co-occurring mental health

– higher level of intensive treatment to address co-occurring mental health Case Management – programs addressing housing insecurity and homelessness, employment and criminal justice involvement

"Our goal is to make the first step feel welcoming and simple" said Sonja. "If a Veteran is ready to talk to someone, we want that to be uncomplicated, not a maze."

Every Staff Member Has a Role

Marion VA leadership emphasizes that supporting Veteran mental health isn't limited to clinical mental health staff. Primary and specialty care teams, nurses, front-line staff, and even non-clinical employees all play a part in noticing when a Veteran may be struggling and connecting them to care.

"You don't have to be a therapist to save a life," said Fred Roche, Marion VA Medical Center Director. "Sometimes it's a scheduler who notices someone seems off, or a volunteer at the front desk who takes an extra minute to listen. Mental Illness Awareness Week is for all of us, because mental health is everyone's responsibility here."

Reaching Out for Help

Marion VA encourages any Veteran who is struggling, or any family member or caregiver concerned about a Veteran, to reach out. Veterans in crisis can connect with the Veterans Crisis line 24/7 by dialing 988, then pressing 1, or by texting 838255.

As Marion VA observes this year's Mental Illness Awareness Week, the message to Veterans is simple: support is close by, and asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Marion VA Health Care System serves Veterans across southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and parts of Missouri and Indiana. For more information about mental health services available at Marion VA, visit va.gov/marion-health-care.

This is a sensitive topic. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, the Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7 — dial 988 and press 1, text 838255, or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net.