Mission and vision

Our mission

Together, we honor and serve America's Veterans.

Our vision

To be a trusted and resilient partner for Veterans, offering readily available, safe and compassionate care of exceptional quality within an integrated system.

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations serving western Maryland, southern central Pennsylvania, northwest Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. Facilities include our Martinsburg VA Medical Center and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Cumberland, Frederick, and Hagerstown, Maryland; Harrisonburg and Winchester, Virginia; and Franklin and Petersburg, West Virginia.