Are you eligible for benefits related to toxic exposure while in the military? It's time to find out and get the care you need.

On July 27th, Veterans are invited to attend the PACT Act Outreach Event at the Martinsburg VAMC. Get a toxic exposure screening, file a new claim, check the status of a pending claim or get more information on your benefits with representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration.

Remember, though there is no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits, there is urgency: If you apply for PACT Act-related benefits before by August 9, your benefits MAY BE BACKDATED TO August 10, 2022 – the day the bill was signed into law.