june, month, ptsd, post, stress, traumatic, syndrome

When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET Where: Building 500, 1B-114 510 Butler Avenue Martinsburg, WV Get directions on Google Maps to Martinsburg VA Medical Center Cost: Free





June is PTSD Awareness Month, an opportunity to highlight the effect of Post Traumatic Stress on the Veteran population and how Martinsburg VAMC is supporting those affected by PTSD.

Join our Mental Health Services staff for My Story: Living with PTSD, as we hear stories from some of our Veterans and their experience in the PTSD treatment program.