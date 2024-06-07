Skip to Content

My Story: Living with PTSD

June is PTSD Awareness Month. Not all wounds are visible.

When:

Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET

Where:

Building 500, 1B-114

510 Butler Avenue

Martinsburg, WV

Cost:

Free

June is PTSD Awareness Month, an opportunity to highlight the effect of Post Traumatic Stress on the Veteran population and how Martinsburg VAMC is supporting those affected by PTSD. 

Join our Mental Health Services staff for My Story: Living with PTSD, as we hear stories from some of our Veterans and their experience in the PTSD treatment program.

