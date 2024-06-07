My Story: Living with PTSD
When:
Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
Building 500, 1B-114
510 Butler Avenue
Martinsburg, WV
Cost:
Free
June is PTSD Awareness Month, an opportunity to highlight the effect of Post Traumatic Stress on the Veteran population and how Martinsburg VAMC is supporting those affected by PTSD.
Join our Mental Health Services staff for My Story: Living with PTSD, as we hear stories from some of our Veterans and their experience in the PTSD treatment program.