PACT Act Outreach Event/Cumberland

Walk-in clinic where Veterans can enroll in VA Healthcare and receive their TES screening to determine eligibility.

When: Sat. Jun 29, 2024, 7:00 am – 4:30 pm ET Where: 200 Glenn St. Cumberland, Maryland 21502 200 Glenn Street Cumberland, MD Get directions on Google Maps to Cumberland VA Clinic Cost: Free





INFORMATION FOR VETERANS

Cumberland VA Clinic Vets - Exclusive Resource Event

You're invited to get 1-on-1 assistance:

Find out what resources you are eligible for.

Get answers about your toxic exposure options.

Ready to start using VA health care?

This is an exclusive event for Veterans and their families in the Cumberland VA Clinic area. Don't miss this opportunity to get the benefits you've earned. Just show up on Sat, Jun 29, 2024 from 7:00 am to 4:30 pm

Click here for more information

https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/

Location:

200 Glenn St.

Cumberland, Maryland 21502

Choosing VA means getting everything you need in one spot. Come see why 90% of patients said they trust VA for their health care. Even if you don’t need this care today, you may need it tomorrow, or the next day, or 30 years from now. And once you’re in, you have access for life.

VA is here for you.

1-800-MyVA411 (1-800-698-2411) is always the right number

Veterans Crisis Line: 988 and press 1, Chat or Text 838255

Vet Centers: 1-877-927-8387

Homeless Veteran Resources: 1-877-424-3838 or Chat