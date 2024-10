flu, vaccine

For Veterans, Flu Vaccinations will start Monday, September 23, 2024.

The drive thru flu clinic will be located in Lot O. The days/times are Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The clinic will be closed on holidays and the day after Thanksgiving.

