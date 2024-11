Ribbon Cutting ceremony

When: Thu. Dec 5, 2024, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET Where: 100 Dawson Drive Winchester, VA Cost: Free





A Ribbon Cutting ceremony will be held at the Winchester VA Clinic on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

This is an opportunity to celebrate the opening of our newest VA Clinic!

Veterans, staff and community members will be in attendance.

