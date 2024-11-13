Roll Call of Remembrance

When: Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: CLC A Recreation Area 510 Butler Avenue Martinsburg, WV Cost: Free





Chaplain Service and the Martinsburg VAMC are hosting a special Roll Call of Remembrance to honor all Veterans who have passed away while inpatient at the facility between May 1, 2024, and ending August 31, 2024. A meaningful part of this service will be recognizing each deceased Veteran by reading their names in their honor.

Staff are invited to attend. Family members who plan to attend are invited to bring a photo or other memorabilia that can be placed display during the event.

