Martinsburg VAMC Community Mental Health Summit

When:

No event data

Where:

Post Theatre (Building 213)

510 Butler Avenue

Martinsburg, WV

Cost:

Free

Our annual Community Mental Health Summit will be held on Friday, August 8, 2025, from 1 to 3:00 p.m. in the Post Theatre (Building 317).

The purpose of the Mental Health Summit is to promote the mental health and well-being of Veterans and their families through enhanced collaboration among VA staff and community partners.

There will be resource sharing opportunities during the event and a Veterans recovery panel discussion from 2 to 3:00 p.m.

