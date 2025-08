This is an online event.

The goal is to enhance collaboration with partners who work with Veterans. Free 2.5 CEUs for ANCC, NBCC, AND ASWB. Topics include mindfulness, guided imagery and how caregivers can refresh and renew.

Thursday Sept 4, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to Noon

Webex Virtual Meeting

RSVP to andrea.aberegg@va.gov