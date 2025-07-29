Creative Arts Festival at the Martinsburg VAMC

Veterans enrolled in VA Health Care are invited to participate in the Martinsburg VAMC's Creative Arts Festival on September 10, 2025. The public is invited to attend the Festival.

Martinsburg Veterans who win at the festival will have their work judged at the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival in 2026.

Veterans who want to showcase their work at the festival must register beforehand. Registration will be at the Martinsburg VAMC in Room 1B-114 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on both September 2 and September 3, 2025.

Entries in the following divisions will be accepted:

• Art

• Creative Writing

• Dance

• Drama

• Music

Questions, please contact Music Therapist Brenton Colbert at Brenton.colbert@va.gov.

Note: if coming to the Creative Arts Festival on September 10, please also consider participating in our Annual Suicide Prevention Walk, which is happening the same day. See Events page for all the details.