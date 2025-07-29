Martinsburg VAMC Suicide Prevention Walk 2025

Join us! This annual walk is part of VA's efforts to raise awareness, educate and reduce stigma during Suicide Prevention Month. Last year 900 people participated!

Registration is on-site (look for the canopies outside next to the Hope Center, Building 213). Start any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Walkers will receive a free t-shirt (designed by a Veteran) while supplies last.

Note: When you are done with your walk, stop by the 2025 Veterans Creative Arts Festival in the main Medical Center Building, Room 1B-114.