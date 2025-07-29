Veteran Career Fair at the Martinsburg VAMC
When:
Where:
510 Butler Avenue
Martinsburg, WV
Cost:
Free
The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) will host a career fair for Veterans on Friday, September 19, 2025, in the Heroes Health and Wellness Center (located in the main hospital building).
Numerous local and regional employers, as well as educational organizations, will be on hand to discuss opportunities. The event is open to all Veterans.
Employers who want to participate, please contact anna.slack@va.gov.