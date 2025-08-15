Cancer Prevention Screening and Education Day

Join our Health Promotion, Disease Prevention, and Whole Health teams for a special event focused on cancer screening and education. Learn about your specific risk factors and create a plan to reduce them, with immediate access to VA resources. Event highlights include:

Fitness: Discover VA Recreation Therapy options to enhance your fitness.

Nutrition: Watch a Healthy Teaching Kitchen demo by a VA Dietitian to learn nutritious meal prep.

Mental Health: Understand the connection between mental health and well-being with VA support options.

Spiritual Care: Explore spiritual care services available through our Chaplain Service.

Screenings: Get up-to-date on important screenings like vaccines, mammograms, prostate checks, and colonoscopies.

Come to the Martinsburg VAMC Room 1B-114.

September 12, 2025, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.